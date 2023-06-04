Woman flown to Nashville hospital after shooting in Clarksville

Clarksville Police said they believe the people involved knew each other.
Video courtesy of Dash10Media.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a woman with gunshot wounds was found in a car that had crashed into a dumpster.

Officials got a call about a shooting on Sunday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. at 1249 Parkway Place.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster and a woman driver with a gunshot wound.

The woman was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter. Her status is not known at this time.

Police said they believe the people involved knew each other. Officers are looking for them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who has video surveillance footage is asked to call 911 immediately.

