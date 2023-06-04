USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2020

The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service posted its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.

In 2022, California and Texas were the states with the highest number of dog bites.

USPS said it recorded 675 attacks in the Golden State while Texas had a total of 404.

Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas were the cities with the most dog bites.

USPS said more than 5,300 of its employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year.

The post officer reports this list every year at the beginning of National Dog Bites Awareness Week.

The agency said it trains its carriers not to startle the dogs and to avoid interacting with them.

USPS said the best thing to do is keep your pets on a leash, behind a fence, inside your home, and away from the door.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memphians react to Friends of George's lawsuit victory
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of...
Lockdown lifted at Murfreesboro community center after nearby shooting
generic McDonald's sign
Customer orders chicken sandwich before trying to rob Nashville McDonald’s, police say

Latest News

911 calls may be unavailable in Franklin.
Franklin residents unable to make 911 calls
Timothy Wayne Rainey and Amanda Dawn Jackson.
Smyrna police search for two suspects who allegedly held victim captive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing