Smyrna police search for two suspects who allegedly held victim captive

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two armed and dangerous suspects are on the run following a victim’s report that they were held captive and assaulted, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

Police responded to the scene on Saturday and discovered a victim who reported they had been held captive early that morning. Police said the victim was transported from the scene for medical care.

Police said the suspects, Timothy Rainey and Amanda Jackson, fled the scene with the victim’s belongings. Among the belongings stolen was the victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Warrants have been issued for Rainey and Jackson for especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery. Police said they were last seen in the area of Northwest Broad Street and Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.

