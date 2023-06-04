Murfreesboro PD investigates fatal crash

The crash shut down Lascassas Pike, according to MPD.
Fatal crash in Murfreesboro
Fatal crash in Murfreesboro(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that has left one person dead.

The crash took place at 5:49 a.m. on Lascassas Pike at Hazelwood Drive. Police confirmed one person died as a result of the crash, but their identity has not been released.

The road was shut down from Clark Boulevard to Northfield Boulevard but has since reopened.

Crews with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

