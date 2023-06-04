Murfreesboro PD investigates fatal crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that has left one person dead.

The crash took place at 5:49 a.m. on Lascassas Pike at Hazelwood Drive. Police confirmed one person died as a result of the crash, but their identity has not been released.

The road was shut down from Clark Boulevard to Northfield Boulevard but has since reopened.

Crews with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are investigating the cause of the crash.

