Hundreds gather at Franklin Pride Festival

The festival was free of charge and something people said they plan to fight for every year.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday marked the city of Franklin’s third annual pride festival. The event, while it was planned months in advance, happened just hours after a Tennessee judge ruled the bill against drag shows unconstitutional.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Franklin Pride Festival which was filled with music, pride and food.

“It’s exciting to see it happen and it’s exciting to be inside of there and just be celebrated,” Jess Costaldi said.

After spending weeks struggling to get Franklin City leaders to approve the 2023 festival permit, dozens of people like Costaldi rushed to Harlinsdale Park to celebrate.

“I decided to come down here to first of all be supported and support other people,” Costaldi said.

While Costaldi and others came to support, not everyone was on board.

“I have a hard time when I’m driving to something like this and see a sign that says repent and from someone who doesn’t even know me,” Costaldi said.

As a result, Costaldi walked up to Erasmo Villaviencio to speak her mind, and he did the same.

“We stand as God created man and woman to create life and I don’t necessarily have to agree with what they do, but at the same time there’s a spiritual warfare for our country and our nation with the whole LGBT community,” Villaviencio said.

It’s a message Costaldi said she knows all too well.

“I grew up as a Christian and I know the Bible well. I’ve been to seminary,” Costaldi said. “I think that drag is art and artistry.”

Drag was something Tennessee lawmakers tried to ban, but a judge now deemed it unconstitutional under freedom of speech.

“I honestly don’t agree with this,” Villavicencio said. “I don’t think that we should have little kids watching drag queens.”

Even though Villavicencio said he disagrees, he said he didn’t come to spread hate.

“I mean I love every person, don’t get me wrong,” Villavicencio said. “I love them and love getting to know them.”

“There are those of us who are different, and we are just celebrating our most unique and authentic selves,” Costaldi said.

