Gallatin Police searching for armed and dangerous man after alleged attempted homicide

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a man they said they believe is armed and dangerous. Police said the attempted homicide involved workplace violence between William Henry Rutherford and Imani Wright.

The incident took place at Twice Daily at 1597 Airport Rd.

Police arrested and charged Wright. Police are now looking for Rutherford after getting arrest warrants.

Officials said Rutherford is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this, please contact the Gallatin Police Department.

