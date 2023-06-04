Gallatin Police searching for armed and dangerous man after alleged attempted homicide


William Henry Rutherford Gallatin attempted homicide suspect
William Henry Rutherford Gallatin attempted homicide suspect(Gallatin Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a man they said they believe is armed and dangerous. Police said the attempted homicide involved workplace violence between William Henry Rutherford and Imani Wright.

The incident took place at Twice Daily at 1597 Airport Rd.

Police arrested and charged Wright. Police are now looking for Rutherford after getting arrest warrants.

Officials said Rutherford is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this, please contact the Gallatin Police Department.

