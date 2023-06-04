Franklin residents unable to make 911 calls

Phone users who have AT&T as an internet provider may be affected until further notice, according to Williamson County EMA.
911 calls may be unavailable in Franklin.
911 calls may be unavailable in Franklin.(Cordell Wright)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of Franklin may be unable to make 911 calls for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency reported that phone users who have AT&T as an internet provider are unable to make emergency calls because of a damaged cable. It is not confirmed if everyone will be affected.

The estimated repair time is unknown, but those affected are asked to use the 911 center’s non-emergency number at 615-790-5757 for any urgent calls.

