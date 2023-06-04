First Alert Forecast: The heat wave continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will once again be in the 90s today. The above-average heat will stick around for several more days.

Another hot day on tap for the MidState as temperatures climb to the low 90s in many spots. We also could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the afternoon. While the rain chance today is just 30%, there are some areas could see some intense downpours today that could produce hail and localized flooding. There is also a small chance that a few thunderstorms could be borderline severe. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but have an indoor contingency just in case. Overnight lows fall to the 60s.

The heat continues into early next week. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday will be in the 90s. Monday will feature a small rain chance, but most of the MidState will stay dry and mostly sunny.

A strong cold front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday that will give us some relief from the 90s. Temperatures will drop back down to the 80s and we could even see a few showers and isolated storms as that front moves through-- especially in the Cumberland Plateau region.

The 80s will be here to stay by the middle of the week into the weekend. It will remain pretty dry and sunny. Lows will also be much cooler, in the 50s, which will feel refreshing in the early morning hours around sunrise.

We warm back up to the upper 80s by the weekend. As of right now, it’s looking like a 50/50 weekend: Sunny and hot on Saturday with some rain returning on Sunday.

