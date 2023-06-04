First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Start to the Week

Temperatures in the 90s will stick around until mid-week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will once again be in the 90s Monday. The heatwave continues through Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the 90s through Tuesday.
Highs will stay in the 90s through Tuesday.(WSMV)

Temperatures on Monday will start out in the 60s. Afternoon highs for many will climb into the 90s once again so make sure you take breaks from being in the heat. Isolated showers and/or storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening. Most folks will manage to stay dry.

Tuesday is the last day for big time heat, at least for a few days. Highs could be around 90 degrees again. Plenty of sunshine can be expected!

A cold front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday that finally knocks us back into the 80s. A stray shower is possible especially in the Cumberland Plateau.

The 80s will be here to stay by the middle of the week. Showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected.

We warm back to near 90 by next weekend. As of right now, it’s looking sunny and hot on Saturday with some rain possible on Sunday.

