Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memphians react to Friends of George's lawsuit victory
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of...
Lockdown lifted at Murfreesboro community center after nearby shooting
generic McDonald's sign
Customer orders chicken sandwich before trying to rob Nashville McDonald’s, police say

Latest News

Shooting on Parkway Place Clarksville
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after shooting in Clarksville
Shooting on Parkway Place Clarksville
Shooting on Parkway Place Clarksville
Highs will stay in the 90s through Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Start to the Week
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says