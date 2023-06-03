Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager faces charges after one person died and five others were injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 24, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 16-year-old driver will be charged in Juvenile Court with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault, according to MNPD.

Police said the crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at mile marker 38 and involved two vehicles. All eastbound lanes shut down as a result but have since reopened, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed down I-24 East when he rear-ended a Honda CRV. The driver of the CRV, 47-year-old Eduardo Tovar-Carrizales, spun off the roadway and rolled into the wood line.

Tovar-Carrizales and his front-seat passenger sustained minor injuries, according to MNPD. A rear passenger was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Rosa Torres, 62, was also in the backseat of the CRV and died at the scene.

Police said the two passengers in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts.

The 16-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and is undergoing toxicology testing to confirm. He had another 16-year-old boy in the car, and both were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

