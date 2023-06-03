Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24

One person is dead, and five others are injured as a result of the multi-vehicle crash.
Eastbound lanes shut down at mile marker 38.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager faces charges after one person died and five others were injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 24, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 16-year-old driver will be charged in Juvenile Court with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault, according to MNPD.

Police said the crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at mile marker 38 and involved two vehicles. All eastbound lanes shut down as a result but have since reopened, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed down I-24 East when he rear-ended a Honda CRV. The driver of the CRV, 47-year-old Eduardo Tovar-Carrizales, spun off the roadway and rolled into the wood line.

Tovar-Carrizales and his front-seat passenger sustained minor injuries, according to MNPD. A rear passenger was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Rosa Torres, 62, was also in the backseat of the CRV and died at the scene.

Police said the two passengers in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts.

The 16-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and is undergoing toxicology testing to confirm. He had another 16-year-old boy in the car, and both were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
“I’m hit, I’m hit!” Video captures shooting that injured Metro Nashville officer
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of...
Lockdown lifted at Murfreesboro community center after nearby shooting
Photo among those submitted to Wilson County government
Discovering bullets and fearing injuries: Neighbors blame ‘tactical training’ in Wilson Co. community
generic McDonald's sign
Customer orders chicken sandwich before trying to rob Nashville McDonald’s, police say

Latest News

wsmv crash
Fatal I-24 crash
Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville crash
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night.
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash