WATCH: Sen. Bernie Sanders, State Rep. Justin Jones hold rally to raise state minimum wage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are holding a rally to support the raising of the minimum wage to $17 an hour Friday on June 2.

According to the Department of Labor, there is no state minimum wage law. The Department of Labor said employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and must pay the current Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The rally is being held at the Henderson A. Johnson Memorial Gymnasium at Fisk University.

