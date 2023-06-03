WATCH: Sen. Bernie Sanders, State Rep. Justin Jones hold rally to raise state minimum wage

The rally is being held at Fisk University.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are holding a rally to support the raising of the minimum wage to $17 an hour Friday on June 2.

According to the Department of Labor, there is no state minimum wage law. The Department of Labor said employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and must pay the current Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The rally is being held at the Henderson A. Johnson Memorial Gymnasium at Fisk University.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
“I’m hit, I’m hit!” Video captures shooting that injured Metro Nashville officer

Latest News

What to do during armed car break-ins
Police offer advice on what to do if you’re approached by armed person
People who live along Upshaw Dr. were told to evacuate or shelter in place as police searched...
Neighbors evacuated, shelter in place during Donelson shooting
Friday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Faith vs. FEMA
MNPD making significant advancements in case