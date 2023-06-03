Police offer advice on what to do if you’re approached by armed person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said this time of the year is typically when they start to see more car break-ins, so what do you do if you come face-to-face with someone who is armed?

Police said the top reason people are broken into is unlocked doors. One woman said that is exactly what happened to her.

“I was walking down the stairs, and I could see him pressing the start button as I am like unlocking the car for my boyfriend to get him out,” Kipley Haney said.

While Haney said the suspect did not have a gun during that break-in in the winter, that was not the case Thursday at The Parking Spot near the Nashville International Airport. An armed man was allegedly breaking into cars in the middle of the afternoon and shot a police officer. Then, police shot and killed the suspect.

“I would scream and get out,” Haney said. “I don’t know what I would do.”

WSMV4 asked Murfreesboro Police what people should do in a situation where an armed person approaches their car.

“I would say follow instructions,” Murfreesboro Police Det. Sgt. Tommy Massey said. “They are looking for your money. Even if they take your car, hopefully you have insurance on your vehicle. What is the value of your life versus the value of your car?”

So far this year, MPD has responded to more than 340 car break-ins, calling it an “influx.” In Clarksville, that number is more than 200.

Haney has one piece of advice.

“Lock your doors,” he said.

