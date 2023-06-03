Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nonprofit, LGBTQ+ theatre company Friends of George’s, has officially won its court case challenging Tennessee’s ban on public drag shows, on June 2.

On March 29, the non-profit filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Tennessee over passing the first-of-its-kind bill.

The bill banned “adult cabaret performances” in places where children could see it.

Friends of George’s sued saying the bill violated their first amendment rights.

To rewrite this law would not only violate the separation-of-powers principle, but it would also offer perverse incentives for legislators to continue their troubling trend of abdicating their responsibilities in exercising “considered legislative judgment.” The Tennessee General Assembly can certainly use its mandate to pass laws that their communities demand. But that mandate as to speech is limited by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which commands that laws infringing on the Freedom of Speech must be narrow and well-defined. The AEA is neither.

