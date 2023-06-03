Neighbors evacuated, shelter in place during Donelson shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People were forced to either evacuate or shelter in place as officers swarmed a Donelson neighborhood where a Metro Police officer was shot on Thursday night.

The sound of airplanes overhead is normally the only thing creating noise along Upshaw Drive, but the sound of officers exchanging gunfire with a man they were chasing from an airport parking lot was cause for concern.

Mary Cay Mock has lived on the street for more than 40 years and said she had never seen what happened outside her backdoor.

Mock heard the gunshots from inside her house just as she was getting ready to go out and garden. Officers then helped evacuate her to safety as the manhunt began.

“You come in and they are still looking for bullet casings and all that type of thing,” Mock said. “You still don’t have any idea if he is dead. Did they shoot him? Is there a boogeyman in the backyard?”

Peter De La Cruz found officers right outside his house after hearing the first shots. Officers carrying long guns told him to rush and leave the area, but by the time he was already in the truck, the SWAT team had already blocked the road.

“I didn’t know if he was directly behind the house,” De La Cruz said. “They just say active shooter. You don’t know what it is.”

He sheltered in place behind the brick walls of his house watching officers with rifles comb the area for the man. At one point, an officer even banged on the door and told them to take cover as more shots rang out.

Eventually, people who live on the street were told the scene was clear and it was safe for them to return home. Mock found police tape all around her bushes and said she is now considering moving.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.