Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash

The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital by helicopter for treatment of injuries.
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Wilma...
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Outback Steakhouse on Friday night.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Friday night.

Clarksville Police said the motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by helicopter for treatment after the crash around 9:30 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse.

Clarksville Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are investigating the crash. Southbound lanes are closed at Terminal Road. The road will remain closed until it can be cleared.

