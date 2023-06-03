Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Friday night.

Clarksville Police said the motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by helicopter for treatment after the crash around 9:30 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse.

Clarksville Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are investigating the crash. Southbound lanes are closed at Terminal Road. The road will remain closed until it can be cleared.

