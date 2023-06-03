Franklin County soldiers looking for man after losing box full of money

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a black money box that fell off of one of their National Guard trucks on Saturday morning.

The FCSO said it fell as they turned onto George Fraley Parkway from the armory.

Officials said the box belongs to the soldiers of RFS 278th ACR out of Winchester. The box had no markings but contained money for the soldiers to donate to their morale fund. The soldiers planned to use the money at Camp Shelby, MS, over the next two weeks.

There was $750 in the box, according to FCSO.

A man picked up the box after it fell on Saturday morning between 6 and 6:30, according to officials. A member of the 278th stopped to talk to the man. Officials said the man told them he would take the box to their office. At the time, the 278th member did not realize it was the lost money box. The unidentified man has yet to turn in the money box to the office, FCSO said

Officials said the man is a white male who is around 60 to 70 years old. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. According to officials, he was driving a white Ford F-150 in the mid-200s range.

FCSO said they are reviewing camera footage of the surrounding buildings at the time to see if they can identify the man. However, if the man returns the money, officials said there will be no further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.