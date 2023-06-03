First Alert Forecast: Temperatures in the 90s all weekend

By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is expected to see its first heat wave of the year this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the next several days.

THIS WEEKEND

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far with a forecasted high of 93º. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky all day. Lows fall to the mid-60s overnight.

Today's high temperatures in Middle Tennessee
Today's high temperatures in Middle Tennessee(none)

Sunday will also be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could also see a few rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. However, most will stay dry all day. The rain chance is 20%.

THE HEAT CONTINUES

The heat continues into next week. Monday will be warm in the upper 80s with another chance of a hit or miss rain shower.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a high of 90º.

BACK TO NORMAL

Mid-80s take back over for the middle to end of next week. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday and some of those clouds could squeeze out a shower or two.

We’ll be dry on Thursday and Friday with some refreshing low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

