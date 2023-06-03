First Alert Forecast: The Heatwave Continues


By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heatwave continues into Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Highs in some communities will climb into the 90s again on Sunday.
Temperatures will start out in the 60s on Sunday, but 90s are back in the forecast for highs. A mix of sun and clouds are expected for the morning, and pop-up showers and storms can be expected through the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 40%. A storm or two may contain strong wind and up to quarter sized hail.

THE HEAT CONTINUES

The heat continues into next week. Monday will be hot with highs back around 90 degrees with another chance of a hit or miss rain shower.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most stay dry.

END OF THE WEEK

Highs stay in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. The sunniest day of the week is likely Friday.

By Saturday, big time heat could return to the forecast with highs expected near 90 degrees again.

