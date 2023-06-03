Deadly I-24 crash kills 1, shuts down lanes

One person is dead, and five others are injured as a result of the multi-vehicle crash.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead, and five others are injured following an overnight crash on Interstate 24, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, and it was reported just after 3 a.m. at mile marker 38. All eastbound lanes shut down as a result of the crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The deceased’s identity has not been released, and the extent of the injuries of the five others is unknown.

Eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

