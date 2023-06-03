Clarksville mobile home catches fire Saturday morning


Clarksville mobile home fire
Clarksville mobile home fire(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with Clarksville Fire Rescue put out a fire at a vacant mobile home on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Cedarcrest Drive where reported dense smoke was coming from a trailer home.

Firefighters started putting out the fire from the outside then were able to move inside.

After officials got the fire under control, they searched the home and found nobody there. The trailer was reported to be a vacant dwelling.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

