Call for hand-me-downs to help refugees across Tennessee

The Tennessee Resettlement Aid is currently helping 2,000 people, including 750 from families.
The Tennessee Resettlement Aid is currently helping 2,000 people, including 750 from families.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re looking to redecorate or renovate this summer, your old rugs, mattresses and other home goods can find new life helping the thousands of refugees being forced to start a new life in Tennessee.

Katie Finn, executive director of Tennessee Resettlement Aid, said her non-profit is currently helping 2,000 people, including 750 from families, with everything from mattresses, bedding, rugs, and furniture to food and clothing.

The Nashville resident was doing graduate work in Bosnia when she witnessed the plight of refugees crossing the border. When she returned to Nashville during the pandemic and learned about the hundreds of Afghan families who worked for the U.S. military being relocated to Tennessee in order to flee the Taliban, Finn got to work, and she hasn’t stopped.

“They love rugs; they love Persian rugs, anything comfortable like this,” Finn said, as she showed off a donated rug that was earmarked for an Afghan family with two small children. “Their houses when you walk inside are covered in rugs. So if you have anything just laying around your house, please donate to us, because families would really appreciate it and need it.”

Finn said coffee tables are another requested item.

The organization is currently seeing growing numbers of refugees from the war-torn Ukraine and Turkey after recent earthquakes destroyed much of that country.

Volunteers will pick up and deliver your large items directly to families.

For more information or to donate, go to Home - Tennessee Resettlement Aid.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
“I’m hit, I’m hit!” Video captures shooting that injured Metro Nashville officer

Latest News

Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night.
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night.
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
Some of the items donated to Tennessee Resettlement Aid which are given to refugees to use in...
Tennessee Resettlement Aid
Call for hand-me-downs to help refugees across Tennessee