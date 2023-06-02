Woman stabbed to death at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment that left a woman dead on Thursday night.

Police were called around 6:40 p.m. for a reported stabbing at the 17th Street Apartment Homes located at 2565 17th Ave. E. Officers found a female who was unresponsive. She was taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center where she died.

Officers located the suspect when they arrived at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect and victim are believed to have been in a relationship and the crime does not appear to have been random. The suspect is believed to be the only other person involved in the incident, police said.

The investigation by Springfield Police is ongoing.

