TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tullahoma Police Department welcomed its newest four-legged officer this week.

City Recorder Lori Ashley was all smiles as she swore in K-9 officer Storm on Thursday. The dog even raised his paw over the Bible as he took “his oath of office.”

“We are so grateful for the experience, guidance, and development that went into Officer Storm’s career and are excited to welcome Officer Storm K-9 to our TPD team!”

Tullahoma Police Department swears in newest police dog. (TPD)

