Tickets on sale for Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “Who’s ready for the best 10 days of the year!”

Tickets for the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair are now up for sale, online at wilsoncountytnstatefair.com.

“Delicious fair food, memorable times with your family and friends and laughter are just a few short weeks away! Mark your calendars and make your plans now to attend, August 17-26, 2023, in Lebanon, TN, at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center,” the fair said.

The fair says that new competitions are open for Tennessee and Wilson Co. residents:

Grain art

Corn eating contest

State honey show

Corn everything digital photo contest

Husband calling

Mom calling

& more!

The 2023 fair’s grand opening is set for August 17 at 6 p.m. behind the Farm Bureau Expo Center. The opening parade will follow at 7 p.m. Fair-goers can experience the first night at the fair for half the price, fair officials say.

Here’s what you can expect at the fair this year:

“The overall Fair includes over 100 livestock shows, 15 stages of entertainment, over 150 activities and events, over 60 midway rides, more than 100 concessionaires and over 100 vendors and commercial booths!

“See different motorsports and livestock events every night, music, Historic Fiddlers Grove demonstrators, racing pigs, K-9′s in flight, cat and dog shows, Travel Tennessee, Best of Tennessee competitions, ag education, Pick Tennessee Experience, Eudora Farms, numerous exhibits, hypnotist, and so much more,” the fair said.

