Smell natural gas? Crews to work on pipeline in Williamson Co., officials say

An undetermined amount of gas will be released under controlled circumstances, officials said.
Natural Gas Pipe
Natural Gas Pipe(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you smell natural gas Saturday in Williamson County, emergency officials say do not be alarmed.

Kittrell Road residents, just south of Coleman Road, may notice a natural gas smell Saturday at about noon as a pipeline in the area undergoes maintenance, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

An undetermined amount of gas will be released under controlled circumstances, the agency said. Emergency officials are aware of the situation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Live On The Green concert series won’t return in 2023

Latest News

What the Tech: How to spot hidden cameras while staying in Airbnbs
How to find hidden cameras in vacation rentals
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
Tickets on sale for Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair
generic McDonald's sign
Customer orders chicken sandwich before trying to rob Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Police lights generic
Hit-and-run crash suspect found hiding inside women’s bathroom in Mt. Juliet restaurant, police say