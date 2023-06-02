Smell natural gas? Crews to work on pipeline in Williamson Co., officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you smell natural gas Saturday in Williamson County, emergency officials say do not be alarmed.

Kittrell Road residents, just south of Coleman Road, may notice a natural gas smell Saturday at about noon as a pipeline in the area undergoes maintenance, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

An undetermined amount of gas will be released under controlled circumstances, the agency said. Emergency officials are aware of the situation.

