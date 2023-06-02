‘Significant advancements’ in shooting investigation that killed 4-year-old girl, police say
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said that there have been significant advancements in the investigation after a 4-year-old girl was killed a in targeted shooting.
Metro Police said no one has been charged.
A number of detectives are actively working the case from both the Homicide Unit and the Special Investigations Division, police said.
The child died was shot on Tuesday night after she was shot in the head.
