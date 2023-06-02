‘Significant advancements’ in shooting investigation that killed 4-year-old girl, police say


Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said that there have been significant advancements in the investigation after a 4-year-old girl was killed a in targeted shooting.

Metro Police said no one has been charged.

A number of detectives are actively working the case from both the Homicide Unit and the Special Investigations Division, police said.

The child died was shot on Tuesday night after she was shot in the head.

Previous coverage
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
Man recalls hearing 20 gunshots at time 4-year-old was killed

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday...
Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say

Latest News

Heatwave this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Scorching hot weekend
Residents at a Hillsboro Pike condo complex are dreading an NES planned power outage in 90...
Green Hills condo complex dreads planned power outage in 90 degree weather
What to do during armed car break-ins
What to do during armed car break-ins
Planned power outage during the weekend heat wave
Planned power outage during the weekend heat wave