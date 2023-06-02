Shooting in Madison leaves one person injured

The shooting occurred on Sealey Drive in the early morning hours on Friday.
The early morning shooting left one person critically-injured.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in Madison left one person critically-injured Friday morning.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Sealey Drive around 5:30 a.m. One person was found shot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to look for suspects.

