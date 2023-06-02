Shooting in Madison leaves one person injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in Madison left one person critically-injured Friday morning.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Sealey Drive around 5:30 a.m. One person was found shot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to look for suspects.

