NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Portland Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl that’s been missing since March 3.

Police say 16-year-old Ramonni Stewart was last seen in Portland with multi-colored braids in her hair.

Stewart is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes, according to police.

If you’ve seen her or have any information regarding here location, you’re asked to call Portland Police at 615-325-3434 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Portland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl (Portland Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.