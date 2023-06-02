Portland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say 16-year-old Ramonni Stewart was last seen on March 3 in Portland with multi-colored braids in her hair.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Portland Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl that’s been missing since March 3.

Police say 16-year-old Ramonni Stewart was last seen in Portland with multi-colored braids in her hair.

Stewart is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes, according to police.

If you’ve seen her or have any information regarding here location, you’re asked to call Portland Police at 615-325-3434 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

