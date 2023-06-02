Nashville Symphony’s music director to step down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero announced Thursday he will step down as music director of the Nashville Symphony at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

Guerrero served more than a decade as the symphony’s music director and is a six-time Grammy award-winning conductor.

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, he will serve as Music Director Laureate, and in that season and the 2026-27 season, he will return to lead the orchestra four weeks per year as the organization transitions to new artistic leadership, according to a media release.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built here in Nashville, how we’ve done it, and where we are. We have accomplished so much musically even while persevering through a number of crises, including a flood, a major financial crisis, and finally the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a richly rewarding partnership,” Guerrero said in the release. “Our tremendous discography of definitive recordings of contemporary American repertoire has also helped us remain fresh and vital and extends the brand of ‘Music City’ globally with our own musical stamp. Another way orchestras stay vital is when they—and their audiences—benefit from other perspectives. Though I look forward to being involved with the Nashville Symphony for a long time as Music Director Laureate, I am excited to see what the Nashville Symphony has in store as their identity evolves with new musical leadership.”

Nashville Symphony Board Chair Pamela Carter said Guerrero has meant a lot to the symphony over the years.

“We owe Giancarlo Guerrero a debt of gratitude for his amazing work with the Orchestra and his devotion to our city,” Carter said in the release. “His passion and enthusiasm for sharing musical experiences with our audiences is unparalleled, and we are grateful that he is giving us the gift of additional time with us as we search for his successor.”

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Giancarlo conduct our Orchestra,” Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine said in the release. “Ironically, it was his first guest conducting engagement with the orchestra, and as it happened, was scheduled just after former music director Kenneth Schermerhorn’s memorial service. It was a poignant moment for our institution, but Giancarlo knew just what to say to the Orchestra and to the audience, and he delivered a powerfully moving performance of Elgar’s Nimrod in Kenneth’s honor, to open what turned out to be an auspicious Nashville debut. We immediately re-engaged him to both open and close the subsequent season—our last in the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall. By the end of that season, we all knew that he had that certain magic, and since that time, he has consistently wowed our audiences. He will definitely be a tough act to follow. We are thankful for his unwavering commitment to our community, and you can expect that his final ‘official’ season with the Orchestra will be a celebration of his greatest accomplishments, to remind us of all he has given us. On a personal note, Giancarlo has been an incredible partner to me in the enterprise that is the Nashville Symphony, and I will forever treasure our friendship.”

