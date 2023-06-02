Lockdown lifted at Murfreesboro community center after nearby shooting
Police said a woman was shot in the leg near the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle on Friday evening.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro community center was placed on lockdown after a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, Murfreesboro Police said.
The lockdown was lifted just after 6:30 p.m. Parents who were waiting to pick up their children are free to do so.
Police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle at 5:10 p.m. Officers found a female victim who was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
MTSU Police is assisting in the search with a K9 tracking possible suspects.
The Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police are trying to interview witnesses to find out what occurred.
