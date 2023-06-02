Lockdown lifted at Murfreesboro community center after nearby shooting

Police said a woman was shot in the leg near the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle on Friday evening.
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of...
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle on Friday evening.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro community center was placed on lockdown after a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, Murfreesboro Police said.

The lockdown was lifted just after 6:30 p.m. Parents who were waiting to pick up their children are free to do so.

Police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of University Street and Sun Circle at 5:10 p.m. Officers found a female victim who was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MTSU Police is assisting in the search with a K9 tracking possible suspects.

The Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police are trying to interview witnesses to find out what occurred.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
“I’m hit, I’m hit!” Video captures shooting that injured Metro Nashville officer

Latest News

People who live along Upshaw Dr. were told to evacuate or shelter in place as police searched...
Neighbors evacuated, shelter in place during Donelson shooting
Friday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Faith vs. FEMA
MNPD making significant advancements in case
Neighbors react to shooting in Donelson
Neighbors react to shooting in Donelson