Metro Police release detective’s body-worn video in officer-involved shooting

The video shows the officer’s pursuit of suspect into the backyard of a Upshaw Drive home before shots are fired.
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.
Metro Police released the body-worn video from Detective Donovan Coble late Thursday night.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police released the body-worn video from the detective who was shot Thursday afternoon.

The video shows Detective Donovan Coble parking his car in the parking lot at The Parking Spot when they spot Delama Casimir.

Coble and another detective begin a foot pursuit of Casimir through the parking lot. The video shows Casimir climbing a wooden fence and running into a yard on Upshaw Drive.

Coble chases Casimir behind a home and yells at him to stop running with his stun gun pulled.

“I’m going to Tase you if you don’t stop right now. I’ve already got you,” Coble is heard saying on the video.

He yells for Casimir to drop his gun before there is gunfire. Casimir appeared in the video to be running and firing his gun over his head. Coble fired several shots and appeared to have struck Casimir, who fell to the ground.

Coble retreated after realizing he had been shot, telling another officer he was shot before returning to Upshaw Drive where another detective picked him up. Coble said in the car he was struck in the ribs.

Police said Coble was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.

Casimir engaged SWAT officers behind a brush pile and was wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Police said he may have also been wounded when Coble fired at him. Casimir died Thursday evening at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

