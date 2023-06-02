Metro Police arrest third suspect in February 2022 murder

A citizen’s tip led to information leading to the arrest of Jamion Wynn on Thursday night.
Metro Police have made a third arrest in the fatal shooting that occurred in February 2022.
Metro Police have made a third arrest in the fatal shooting that occurred in February 2022.(MNPD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A citizen’s tip and coordinated police work led to the arrest of a third suspect in a fatal shooting in February 2022 on North Natchez Court, Metro Police said Friday.

Police said a tipster called MNPD Warrants Division to report that they had seen Jamion Wynn at the 3710 N. Natchez Court home where Ameer Ledall Green, 52, on Feb. 16, 2022. Violent Crimes detectives took Wynn into custody at the residents on Thursday night.

A money dispute between Green and the three suspects is believed to have been the motive for the shooting, according to police.

Two other men, Kevin Bwenge, 24, and William Churchwell, 32, have already been charged in Green’s murder. Churchwell was already jailed and charged with last year’s murder of Charley Marie Koole, 40. Koole was found inside of a car at 500 Paragon Mills Road on Feb. 22, 2022. Police believe she was killed and left inside the car for more than a month. She is believed to have been killed on Jan. 15, 2022.

Since the Warrants Division began its most wanted list in October 2022, 48 people have been arrested, Metro Police said. So far this year 36 people have been arrested.

