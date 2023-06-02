Hit-and-run crash suspect found hiding inside women’s bathroom in Mt. Juliet restaurant, police say

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hit-and-run crash suspect was found hiding inside the women’s bathroom of a Cheddar’s restaurant on Thursday night, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Police say officers were searching for the suspect after he ran from a crash around Old Pleasant Grove Road just after 6 p.m. Less than an hour later, the suspect was taken into custody after being found hiding inside the Cheddar’s restaurant women’s bathroom.

Later, police said the suspect was a wanted person with multiple outstanding warrants out of Nashville and Rutherford County.

The suspect had outstanding warrants in Rutherford Co. for robbery, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, child abuse, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft up to $1,000, violation of a protection order, criminal impersonation and evading arrest.

His warrants out of Nashville were for two felony probation violations; the original charge was for possession of cocaine.

