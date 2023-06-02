Green Hills condo complex dreads planned power outage in 90 degree weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Green Hills condominium complex is bracing for a planned power outage on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Four Seasons Condominiums on Hillsboro Pike will be out of power as Nashville Electric Service (NES) crews replace two power poles Saturday. The NES website shows the planned outage extending from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I mean, there’s nothing we can do about it so I guess we just have to roll with it and figure out a plan B,” Alyssa Huff, who lives at Four Seasons, said. “I think it sounds like I’m going to have to not be at home tomorrow. Or at the pool, with the rest of the complex. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90′s on Saturday. The outage will impact Four Seasons and the Covenant School, and NES contacted both businesses ahead of the outage, according to the power company.

NES said this about the planned power outage:

“The purpose of the outage is to replace two poles that carry a substantial amount of infrastructure for the area. Routine maintenance like this is imperative to complete before any damage occurs. Waiting until it’s too late will create unexpected and even longer outages to complete the necessary repairs. NES crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to minimize the inconvenience caused to customers.”

One resident told WSMV4, she plans on having her pets stay with a friend, out of the fear her place will be too hot for them. It’s unclear if the outage will last the whole 14 hours or if the work will be completed quicker.

“I’m hoping that was just kind of a window,” Huff said. “Thankfully, I don’t live with anyone or have any dogs or kids or anything so it’s easier for me to pack up and go somewhere else.”

To track NES planned power outages, visit https://www.nespower.com/outages/planned-outages/

