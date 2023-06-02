Green Hills condo complex dreads planned power outage in 90 degree weather


WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Green Hills condominium complex is bracing for a planned power outage on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Four Seasons Condominiums on Hillsboro Pike will be out of power as Nashville Electric Service (NES) crews replace two power poles Saturday. The NES website shows the planned outage extending from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I mean, there’s nothing we can do about it so I guess we just have to roll with it and figure out a plan B,” Alyssa Huff, who lives at Four Seasons, said. “I think it sounds like I’m going to have to not be at home tomorrow. Or at the pool, with the rest of the complex. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90′s on Saturday. The outage will impact Four Seasons and the Covenant School, and NES contacted both businesses ahead of the outage, according to the power company.

NES said this about the planned power outage:

“The purpose of the outage is to replace two poles that carry a substantial amount of infrastructure for the area. Routine maintenance like this is imperative to complete before any damage occurs. Waiting until it’s too late will create unexpected and even longer outages to complete the necessary repairs. NES crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to minimize the inconvenience caused to customers.”

One resident told WSMV4, she plans on having her pets stay with a friend, out of the fear her place will be too hot for them. It’s unclear if the outage will last the whole 14 hours or if the work will be completed quicker.

“I’m hoping that was just kind of a window,” Huff said. “Thankfully, I don’t live with anyone or have any dogs or kids or anything so it’s easier for me to pack up and go somewhere else.”

To track NES planned power outages, visit https://www.nespower.com/outages/planned-outages/

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MNPD SWAT agents establish a perimeter in Donelson during a search for a suspect who shot an...
Man who shot MNPD officer dies after gunfire exchange with SWAT officers
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Jeffrey Scott Judge
Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood
A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up in more Mid State neighborhoods; Here’s how to respond
Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday...
Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say

Latest News

Heatwave this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Scorching hot weekend
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
‘Significant advancements’ in shooting investigation that killed 4-year-old girl, police say
What to do during armed car break-ins
What to do during armed car break-ins
Planned power outage during the weekend heat wave
Planned power outage during the weekend heat wave