Fort Campbell soldier killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash identified

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) – The Fort Campbell soldier who died after a motorcycle crash in Clarksville on May 29 has been identified.

Spc. Elijah N. Robertson, 23, was killed in the crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive, according to a Fort Campbell media release.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of Spc. Elijah Robertson,” said 2nd Brigade commander Colonel Ed Matthaidess III in the release. “Elijah excelled in caring for fellow Strike Soldiers as a Medic while we were deployed to Europe and will be missed by all who knew him.”

Robertson enlisted in the Army in 2019 and completed basic combat training at Fort Knox, Kentucky and advanced individual training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was a soldier in 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and served as a rifle platoon medic until 2022, according to the media release.

He was reassigned to the battalion medical platoon in the evacuation and treatment section and subsequently deployed to Romania in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, the media release said.

Robertson had recently passed the Battalion’s Sergeant promotion board and was planning to continue his service as a Warrant Officer and Army aviator, officials said. Robertson’s awards and decorations during his time in the military include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Spc. Robertson was a dedicated medical professional, outstanding Soldier, and beloved member of the battalion,” said 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Black. “We mourn his sudden and unexpected passing and offer our deepest condolences to Elijah’s family and friends. Our priority is supporting them and his fellow Soldiers during this difficult time, and we honor his legacy as part of the Strike and Blue Spader Families.”

Fort Campbell authorities are working with the Clarksville Police Department in its ongoing investigation.

