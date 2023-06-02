First Alert Forecast: Weekend Heat Wave

The hottest weather of the season (so far) will settle into the Mid State this weekend
Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Temperatures will make a run at 90 today with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.  A stray shower or storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out but looks like most of the area is going to stay dry.

The humidity should actually drop back just a bit this weekend, but it will still be noticeably muggy at times.  Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 90s and we’ll stay in the lower 90s on Sunday as well.  The weekend is also looking mainly dry, I just don’t want to completely rule out a sneaky afternoon shower when a few clouds mix in each afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday look slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start off next week.  Both days will feature some good sunshine with a few afternoon clouds that mix in.

The middle of next week will be much less humid with temperatures in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.  The humidity should drop even more for the second half of next week.

