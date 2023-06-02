First Alert Forecast: Scorching hot weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The heatwave is on. Temperatures soar to 90 and above over the weekend, the hottest so far this year. Some relief in store next week.

WARM TONIGHT:

Any showers will diminish this evening. Overnight mostly clear and warm, low in the mid 60s.

Heatwave this weekend (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

The humidity should actually drop back just a bit this weekend, but it will still be noticeably muggy at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid-90s and should stay in the lower 90s on Sunday as well.

Sunday afternoon into the evening a few thundershowers are possible, especially in southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday look slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start off next week. Both days will feature some good sunshine with a few afternoon clouds that mix in, there is a 20-30% chance of an afternoon thundershower.

MID-WEEK COOL DOWN:

A front drops in Wednesday bringing a few showers but leaving behind much less humid air with temperatures in the low-80s on Wednesday to Friday.

