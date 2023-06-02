Drugs, guns & $1,500 cash seized after traffic stop leads to arrest in Franklin Co.

The driver is facing several drug charges and an unlawful possession of a weapon during a drug-related felony charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A traffic stop in Franklin County led to the seizure of guns, drugs and over $1,500 in cash, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, an investigator with FCSO seized what’s believed to be marijuana, heroin and/or fentanyl.

The driver, Anna Rochelle Bryce is facing several drug charges and an unlawful possession of a weapon during a drug-related felony charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

FCSO adds that a rifle, shotgun and $1,526 in cash were seized in connection with the suspected illegal drugs.

“We would like to hear from you if you want to give information about drug activity. We will not reveal the source of information,” the sheriff’s office said.

