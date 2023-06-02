Customer orders chicken sandwich before trying to rob Nashville McDonald’s, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A customer at a Nashville McDonald’s ordered a chicken sandwich before trying to rob the restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Jamonte Calvin Smith, 31, is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated burglary, among other charges, according to an MNPD arrest report.

Police said they responded to the McDonald’s at 311 Harding Place on May 31 to investigate the attempted robbery. The restaurant’s manager said Smith ordered a chicken sandwich and tried to pay with cash.

When the cash register drawer opened, police said Smith lunged over the counter and tried to steal money. There was a struggle between the manager and Smith over the cash drawer, police said.

Smith later ran away from the restaurant after removing his shirt, according to the report. It’s unclear if he got away with any cash.

Smith came back to the same McDonald’s location the next day, and officers were able to track him down and arrest him, police said. He was charged additionally with evading arrest.

Smith remains jailed on about $55,000 bond.

