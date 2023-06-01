YMCA sponsoring summer food service program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced on Thursday that is sponsoring a program that will provide students with food during the summer months.

According to the announcement, qualifying sites in Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Montgomery, and Robertson counties will administer meals through the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The SFSP is run in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides meals to all eligible children, regardless of race, color, age, or disability, free of charge.

The summer meal program will operate Monday through Thursday/Friday at these locations:

Hattie Cotton Elementary (1033 W Greenwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Hull Jackson (1015 Kellow Street, Nashville, TN 37208): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Cane Ridge Elementary (3884 Asheford Trace, Antioch, TN 37013): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Ruby Major Elementary (5141 John Hagar Road, Hermitage, TN 37076): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Lakeview Elementary Design Center (445 Rural Hill Road, Nashville, TN 37217): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Glencliff Elementary (120 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Community of Hope (150 Richview Road, Clarksville, TN 37043): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Bethel Community Church (1885 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN 37042): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Clarksville Vineyard Church (2182 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37043): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

YCAP Summer Days (1011 Russell Street, Nashville, TN 37206): June 5 - June 30, Monday - Friday, Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m./PM Snack 3:15 - 4:15 p.m.

Guild (1018 S. Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066): May 30 - July 22, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./PM Snack 3 - 4 p.m.

Mathews Memorial (300 Anderson Lane, Madison, TN 37115): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

Antioch UMC (41 Tusculum Road, Antioch, TN 37013): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

Woodbine UMC (2621 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

Forest Street UMC (416 Church Street, Clarksville, TN 37040): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church (907 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

Smyrna First UMC (301 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna, TN 37167): June 5 - July 27, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:45 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

NICE (Biltmore Place Apartments 830 Glastonbury Road, Nashville, TN 37217): June 12 - July 20, Monday - Thursday, Breakfast 9 - 9:30 a.m./Lunch Noon - 12:45 p.m.

YMCA Girls, Inc. (Margaret Allen Middle School 500 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN 37210): July 3 - July 21, Monday - Friday, Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

North Rutherford YMCA (2001 Motlow College Boulevard, Smyrna, TN 37167): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./PM Snack 3 - 4 p.m.

Unity Christian Academy (256 Uffelman Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./Lunch Noon - 1 p.m.

Cedar Grove (354 Chaney Boulevard, Smyrna, TN 37167): July 5 - July 28, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./PM Snack 3 - 4 p.m.

Salvation Army (611 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN 37207): July 10 - August 4, Monday - Friday, Breakfast 9 - 9:30 a.m./Lunch 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Northwest YMCA (3700 Ashland City Highway, Nashville, TN 37218): May 30 - July 28, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./PM Snack 3 - 4 p.m.

Y-Quest Robertson (3332 Tom Austin Highway, Springfield, TN 37172): May 30 - August 4, Monday - Friday, AM Snack 8:15 - 9 a.m./PM Snack 3 - 4 p.m.

Enrolled children who are members of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

