Was this your ticket? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessean is starting off the first day of meteorological summer with some seriously good luck.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Smyrna. The ticket was able to match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball from the May 31 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Publix on President Place.

This was the eighth Tennessee winner in May who matched four numbers plus the Powerball in this popular lottery game, the Tennessee Lottery said.

“A total of eight lucky winners in Tennessee matched that number combination in May—seven won the base prize level of $50,000, and one in Knoxville won a whopping $500,000 on May 10,” the lottery said.

“The half-million-dollar winner won that amount because they added the Power Play for an extra dollar. The Power Play will multiply any prize from seven of the game’s nine prize tiers by the multiplier drawn during the Powerball drawing. The standard field of multipliers ranges from 2X-5X, but when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less, a 10X multiplier is added to the field.”

