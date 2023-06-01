VIDEO: Bellevue solicitor comes back to home after resident declines services

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Bellevue woman is concerned after a solicitor returned to her home hours after she declined his offer for services.

Michelle Wilson said the pest control solicitor came to her home at about 2:30 p.m., asking if she’d like to sign up for his services. Surveillance video shows Williams clearly telling the solicitor she has a contract with another pest control provider.

The solicitor came back hours later, surveillance video shows. Wilson was at work but there was a truck in the driveway.

Video shows the solicitor feeling around her door and looking at her porch light. Wilson believes the solicitor could have been looking for a key.

“One – I’m uncomfortable and two, I’m angry that he had the nerve to come back, and he knows he’s on camera,” she said. “One of my neighbors is an elderly woman.”

WSMV4 has covered unwanted solicitors canvassing Bellevue, Sylvan Park, and Brentwood neighborhoods late at night.

WSMV4 asked the Metro Clerk’s Office and Brentwood Police what people can do to try and stop this from happening. Brentwood Police said if someone at your door can’t show you a soliciting permit, you can call and report them to the police department.

If you live in Nashville or Davidson County, you can report someone at your door who does not show you a permit to the Hub Nashville. If they come around again, you can call Metro Police.

