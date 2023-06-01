Tennessee Statehood Day: Celebrating 227 years as a state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Happy 227th birthday Tennessee!

On June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state to be admitted to the Union of the States. Now, 227 years later, residents of the Volunteer State are celebrating Tennessee Statehood Day.

The Tennessee State Museum is hosting a free Statehood Day celebration from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will include activities for families, a lecture, cupcakes, print shop demonstrations and more.

Join us in celebrating Tennessee’s 227th Statehood Day next Thursday, June 1. This free event from 10 AM - 3 PM includes activities for families, a keynote lecture, cupcakes, print shop demonstrations, and so much more. Full schedule: https://t.co/aiozbRwX3U pic.twitter.com/ajMqB4trsh — Tennessee State Museum (@tnstatemuseum) May 24, 2023

According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the State Library & Archives is hosting two free Tennessee Statehood Day celebrations on Thursday, June 1 and Saturday, June 3.

“On June 1 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions and an exhibit featuring rarely seen historical documents, including the Cumberland Compact, Governor John Sevier’s Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution and the founding documents of the State of Franklin will be publicly displayed in the Library & Archives’ lobby. Guests can also pick up free historical craft kits and a Passport to Tennessee History,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.

Tennessee turns 227 years old on June 1. (WSMV)

“On June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Library & Archives is hosting a family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration event with a children’s scavenger hunt, games, crafts and living history interpreters. Tennessee’s three constitutions and a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical documents will also be on display in the Library & Archives lobby.”

Governor Bill Lee released a proclamation for the 227th anniversary of Tennessee Statehood, “Tennessee is an exceptional state, and Tennesseans are remarkable people. Today, we’re proud to commemorate 227 years of Tennessee statehood and celebrate the many people, places and traditions that have shaped our state.”

Tennessee is an exceptional state, and Tennesseans are remarkable people. Today, we’re proud to commemorate 227 years of Tennessee statehood and celebrate the many people, places and traditions that have shaped our state. pic.twitter.com/8rWtFIQOPo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 1, 2023

