Springfield family mourning after ‘senseless’ shooting of support dog

“We need to take a moment to step back, let the grieving process run its course, and allow our family and friends that were so dear to Breck the time they need to heal.”
Family speaks out after dog reportedly shot, killed by neighbor in Springfield
Family speaks out after dog reportedly shot, killed by neighbor in Springfield(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield family is speaking out after their dog was reportedly shot and killed by a neighbor.

The family is mourning the loss of their dog after a neighbor reportedly shot it on Sunday because it was loose on his property.

Related Coverage:
Man reportedly shoots, kills neighbor’s dog in Springfield

According to Smokey Barn News, Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Old Greenbrier Pike around 2 p.m. after a man called in an animal complaint and told dispatch that he had “discharged a firearm at a dog that was at large on his property.”

The report states that Manley Hatcher shot the dog, which belonged to a neighbor, Todd Williamson, who lives a short distance away on Eagle Pointe Road. The Williamson house is visible from Hatcher’s property from across the 14th fairway at the Legacy Golf Course.

Police cited both men following the investigation. Hatcher received a citation for the unlawful discharge of a firearm, and Williamson was handed a “dog at large” citation.

The families connected to the dog, Breck, released the following statement to WSMV4:

“Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences, love and expressions of support after the senseless shooting and death our daughter McKenzie’s support dog, Breck. The support of our local community is just another example of how special the people of Robertson and Davidson County are.

We have been inundated with many requests for further comments or additional statements and interviews. While we want our community to be aware of what happened so that no family must endure what we have been forced to and are experiencing, at this time we need to take a moment to step back, let the grieving process run its course, and allow our family and friends that were so dear to Breck the time they need to heal.

Thank you again for the love, support, thoughts and prayers.”

The Williamson and Raines families.
Caption

On Wednesday, Todd Williamson released a statement regarding the tragic incident on his Facebook page, calling the incident “inexplicable.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up at Bellevue homes on Memorial Day
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Metro Police: Targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Raising Cane's line
Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Second Harvest Food Bank offering free summer meals for kids
Hot & humid weather is expected in Nashville on Friday with just a 20% chance for a pop-up...
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave this weekend
Man wanted after shooting woman in the back in Clarksville, police say
Man wanted after shooting woman in the back in Clarksville, police say
Man charged for wife's death