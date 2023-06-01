Second person dies after mid-May crash involving family of 9, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has died after a crash on Springfield Highway involving a family of nine that happened in mid-May, according to WSMV4 news partner Smokey Barn News.

The rollover crash sent the entire family to the hospital and 13-year-old Gabriel Barrera Jr. had succumbed to his injuries. Now, 22-year-old Santos Sontay has also died, according to Smokey Barn News.

Previously, the family told WSMV4 that Barrera’s brother Sontay had surgery for head injuries that was successful. At the time he was listed in critical condition but was responsive.

Sontay succumbed to injuries he sustained from the crash at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville on Thursday, according to Smokey Barn News.

The family of nine was hurt in a two-car rollover accident at the intersection of Springfield Highway and Baker Station Road. Officers responded to a crash and discovered a Toyota Highlander upside down. A preliminary report shows the driver of the Toyota was traveling south on Springfield Highway when it was hit by another driver who allegedly ran a stop sign.

The crash sent the Toyota into a roll, ejecting some of the family until the vehicle stopped and landed upside down. The driver of the Nissan Murano that hit the family’s Toyota Highlander got out and ran away, according to police.

Metro Police said they found evidence of both alcohol and drug involvement inside the abandoned Nissan Murano. They are still looking for the suspect but said they have strong leads.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.