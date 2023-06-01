Second Harvest Food Bank offering free summer meals for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is offering free meals to all eligible Tennessee children during its Summer Food Service Program.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program, according to a Second Harvest media release.

“Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals,” the media release says.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

4p-7:30p: Al-huda Islamic Center of Nashville Nashville, TN

12p-1p: Christ Centered Ministries, Inc Nashville, TN

10a-2p: Cottage Cove Nashville, TN

11:30a-12p: First Baptist CDC Summer Enrichment Program Gallatin, TN

(Unlimited Potential)

11a- 11:30a: Gallatin Shalom Gallatin, TN

11:45a-12:30p: Olivet Missionary Baptist Church Nashville, TN

12p-12:30p: Urban Promise Nashville Nashville, TN

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.