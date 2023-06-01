Officials offer tips on how to get rid of unwanted solicitors

Door-to-door salesmen are showing up late at night in more neighborhoods.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are more reports of late-night solicitors with these salesmen showing up in the Sylvan Park and Bellevue communities, and now in Brentwood.

Salesmen are going to homes all over the area pushing to sell things like pest control and magazine as late as 8 p.m., but city leaders said there’s something you can do to stop them from knocking on your door.

Someone knocking on doors and ringing bells, it’s what some people say keeps happening to them in Bellevue.

“It’s always, can we do your gutter? Can we check your roof?” Tom Nelson said.

Neighbors said men came knocking on doors along McPherson Drive trying to sell pest control services after 8 at night without business cards and sharing information that doesn’t add up. Nelson, who lives in Brentwood, said the same type of interactions happening in Bellevue are happen to him and his neighbors.

“There’s just a host of things and there are not supposed to do this, the neighbor also posts that you can’t do this, but they don’t seem to care,” Nelson said.

WSMV4 asked the Metro Clerk’s Office and Brentwood Police what people can do to try and stop this from happening.

“Because I don’t know what to do,” Nelson said.

Brentwood Police said if someone at your door can’t show you a soliciting permit you can call and report them to the police department. If you live in Nashville or Davidson County, you can report someone at your door that does not show you a permit to the Hub Nashville. If they come around again, you can call Metro Police.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” Nelson said.

It’s an issue he hopes stops soon. Neighbors believe if this issue isn’t handled soon, someone could knock on the wrong door and get hurt.

