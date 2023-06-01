National Donut Day: Nashville shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville donut shop is having a two-way celebration on Friday as it’s set to not only celebrate National Donut Day but also its 50th anniversary.

Fox’s Donut Den, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, will offer customers a half dozen glazed donuts for 25 cents on June 2.

“We want to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by giving something back to our loyal customers! Come in and get your 1/2 dozen glazed for 25¢ this Friday,” the donut shop said.

Fox’s says the deal is limited to one per customer for glazed donuts only.

