National Donut Day: Nashville shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents

“We want to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by giving something back to our loyal customers!”
National Donut Day: Nashville Donut shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents
National Donut Day: Nashville Donut shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville donut shop is having a two-way celebration on Friday as it’s set to not only celebrate National Donut Day but also its 50th anniversary.

Fox’s Donut Den, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, will offer customers a half dozen glazed donuts for 25 cents on June 2.

“We want to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by giving something back to our loyal customers! Come in and get your 1/2 dozen glazed for 25¢ this Friday,” the donut shop said.

Fox’s says the deal is limited to one per customer for glazed donuts only.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up at Bellevue homes on Memorial Day
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Metro Police: Targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Raising Cane's line
Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Second Harvest Food Bank offering free summer meals for kids
Family speaks out after dog reportedly shot, killed by neighbor in Springfield
Springfield family mourning after ‘senseless’ shooting of support dog
Hot & humid weather is expected in Nashville on Friday with just a 20% chance for a pop-up...
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave this weekend
Man wanted after shooting woman in the back in Clarksville, police say
Man wanted after shooting woman in the back in Clarksville, police say
Man charged for wife's death