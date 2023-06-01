Metro officer in critical condition after shooting, suspect shot, police say
Suspect shot after an exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville police officer is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Police.
The suspect later engaged Metro Police SWAT officers behind a brush pile on Upshaw Drive and was shot in an exchange of gunfire. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No other officers were injured.
Police released a picture of the suspect connected to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. A witness said the suspect was attempting to break into cars at The Parking Spot, a parking area near the Nashville International Airport, on Thursday afternoon. At one point, the witness said the man pulled a gun on the employee.
Police arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect near Donelson Pike, the witness said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
